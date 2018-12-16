Dave Gehle, a long time and loyal member of the Gar-Bro family, has decided to retire effective December 31, 2018.

During his tenure, which began in 1981, he played a critical role in navigating the company through ups and downs in the economy as well as ever evolving customer requirements in products. Many of his innovative ideas became realities and widely accepted in our industry. His successes are too numerous to list, but we are appreciative of his knowledge, support, advice, and dedication to helping Gar-Bro adapt to an ever-changing business environment.

Dave’s many achievements will not be forgotten. Everyone from Gar-Bro wishes Dave and his wife, Phyllis, much happiness as they begin the next exciting chapter of their lives.

A big thank you from his colleagues at Gar-Bro.