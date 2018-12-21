Fort Smith EMS officials have vowed to continue making their actions and words count for all medical emergencies and beyond.

Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, Fort Smith EMS in a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has its paramedics and other staff members now stretching beyond those crucial, emergency-related phone calls, said Tim Hearn, executive director for the nonprofit organization.

"We still respond to emergencies, of course, but it's not the only thing we do anymore," Hearn said. "We are so much more than that now, and it's been like that for us in, I would say, the last 10 years. It's been really exciting for us to be such a big part of giving back to the community."

Hearn said he and his other colleagues take pride in being Partners in Education participants with Fairview Elementary School. They share information and stories with Fairview students and act as mentors to students who might be experiencing a situation such as the absence of a strong male or female role model at home.

"We started with just a few kids, and then it grew to 20 students being in the mentor program," Hearn said. "It's really great to be a part of that — to help students."

Fort Smith EMS's Duke Avenue location also serves as a satellite campus area to help educate and train students who are enrolled in the Arkansas Tech University at Ozark's paramedics program. Initially, there were "six or seven students" enrolled in the program, Hearn said. The enrollment since has increased to include 19 students, he said.

"It's great that we have the capability to have screens where the students can see the instructor and the classroom, so there's that total communication and interaction happening," Hearn said. "We intend to do more of that and have the program grow."

The technology has increased "big time" for EMS officials and staff in the last few years, he said. Fort Smith EMS's 911 center has the ability to pinpoint the actual physical location of a caller via state-of-the-art cell phone tracking equipment.

"It's not just that we can tell what address or what building that emergency caller is calling us from, but we can actually pinpoint pretty much where they are standing in that building," Hearn said. "We were talking about this a while back, and a guest here didn't believe me. We used his phone to call in, and our screens showed us exactly where he was calling from — about 2/3 back in our building. He was really amazed by that."

Fort Smith EMS paramedics also have the ability to transmit Electrocardiogram (EKG) readings from person at an accident or other emergency-related scene immediately "to the cath lab," which cuts down on the wait time for an individual needing immediate medical care, Hearn said.

"Hospitals in general aim to have a Door-to-Balloon Time of 45 minutes; Door-to-Balloon Time means the time between a person entering a hospital door to the time that person is given treatment," he said. "We at Fort Smith EMS have done a Door-to-Balloon Time of 11 minutes, and that's because the great partnership we have with hospitals."

Fort Smith EMS paramedics now wear kevlar bulletproof vests while on duty for protection. Initially, some of the paramedics had reservations about the then-new vests, Hearn said.

"It was summer when we first got the vests, so you could see why some of the paramedics were concerned," he said with a laugh. "But the paramedics like them. Those vests are now just part of the uniform that they are proud to wear.

"We haven't had an incident yet, but there have been paramedics in other regions who have actually been shot at while responding to medical calls, if you can believe that," Hearn added. "I told my paramedics that I wanted them to wear the vests because I want them to go home safely to their families every single night."

Fort Smith EMS has six "special trained paramedics" who work with SWAT as SWAT paramedics, he said.

"We have grown since December 1978, when Fort Smith first opened," Hearn said. "We started with two basic life-support ambulances, and we didn't get the third truck until sometime in the 1990s. We now have five EMS trucks on the road full-time, and we do stay busy."

In 1991, Fort Smith EMS opened its 911 center, and in 2010, Fort Smith EMS was the first in the nation to install Power-Load, which improvies operator and patient safety by supporting the cot during loading and unloading, he said. Fort Smith EMS also was one of the first in the nation to deploy King Vision Video Laryngoscopy, which combines the convenience of a durable, reusable video display with an affordable disposable blade, and provides a high-quality image of the vocal cords while minimizing soft tissue manipulation, Hearn said.

"We were honored to accept the Norma Schaffer Partnership of the Year Award in 2010, and we were named the Arkansas ALS Service of the Year winner, and that was in 2010, as well," said Hearn, who was named Executive of the Year by the National EMS Management Association for his service and professionalism.

Currently boasting 72 full-time staff members, Fort Smith EMS relies on grants and accepts — but doesn't actively seek — donations. Brian Weindel, the director for Fort Smith EMS's communications and information technology departments, has written numerous grant applications that resulted in what he called "much-needed" funding for Fort Smith EMS.

"There was one local foundation that awarded a $105,000 grant," Weindel said. "We also wrote grants for smoke detectors for Fairview Elementary School students, and every kid there got a smoke detector to take home."

Cookouts for Fort Smith EMS employees and relatives frequently take place at the EMS grounds during spring, summer and fall days, which builds relationships between workers and members of the community, Hearn said.

"Fort Smith is such a supportive community," he said. "Every dollar that I have invested in the community has come back tenfold. It's amazing that people help Fort Smith EMS and support us when we need the help. We are so blessed to have that kind of support and appreciation.

"I just love that we are able to give back to the community," added Hearn, who also serves on the board for the Good Samaritan Clinic. "I tell people that I have a great staff and support and I have a great God, and they take care of things. They make all of this happen."