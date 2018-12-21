"For unto you is born this day, in the City of David, a Savior which is Christ the Lord."

Luke 2:10

The angel who proclaimed the Savior's birth was speaking to a lowly band of shepherds — the poorest of common people of their day. The Wise Men had to follow a star to find the Savior. The King heard of the birth from the Wise Men. But as soon as His Son was born, God dispatched His Angel to tell a cold and lonely band of shepherds that a Savior had been born for them.

Are you alone? Are you hurting? Are you hungry and poor? God's gift of Christmas is for YOU! He loves you. He sees your need, and He sent Jesus to meet your need. Jesus didn't come for "the man who has everything." He came for the man who has nothing. He is YOUR Savior. He is Christ the Lord!

Kay Dishner is a freelance writer from Texas. Contact her at KayDishner@yahoo.com or http://kay2017.wixsite.com/HisWayJourney.