What a beautiful winter wonderland God gave us this past weekend. I know some of you are saying, “that’s your opinion”. You’re right, I didn’t have to get out and work in it. One of the advantages to being retired. Thank you Lord. It still doesn’t hurt to look around and see God’s hands at work. When the sun shone on the iced trees, it glistened so beautifully. What a privilege to see God’s beauty. You know if we will just look around, God is present in all the earth and its’ magnificence. Yet, we tend to take these blessings for granted. We see the earth every day and forget to really look at it. Look at God’s work. He created the wonderful things for us! I stopped and thought about the frozen ice, seeing it as a blessing by looking at its beauty. I started thinking about what I was missing by not just looking and listening. You could actually hear the trees talking when the wind hit them. I know some of you had trees fall. I’m sorry for that and the clean up. At our home, the creaking and groaning were like music in a winter wonderland. I enjoyed listening to them and thinking about being frozen in place. Are you a Christian that is frozen in one spot and feel as if you can’t move? The Lord saved you. When this happened, you were a baby in Christ. Just as a baby grows, so are we to grow as Christians. He never intended for us to stay a baby.

Frozen in place! I pray to the Lord the be the person He wants me to be and to grow in His mercy and grace. Being frozen is not where you need to be. Growing in the Lord is His plan for us. You see by growing in the Lord, your walk with Him becomes closer. After all, we are to be Christ like. If you don’t read your Bible and pray, how do you know what it means to be “Christ like”? Just as you get a manual in the box to assemble the toys, (which you men tend to not look at) the Bible is our manual to live by day by day. If we will read the Bible and pray, we become closer to the Lord, growing in Him instead of being frozen in place.

As a kid, some of us stuck our tongue to one of those metal ice trays. Yes, I am guilty! It hurt trying to get loose from that tray. Wound up putting water on the tray so it would lose its’ grip on my aching tongue. Lesson learned. Is you walk with Jesus like my tongue, frozen in place? The tongue episode hurt. Being frozen in place with the Lord can hurt, too. He is pushing you to go forward, yet you resist. Sometimes it is painful to move on and out of your comfort zone. Staying in place is not what the Lord wants for your life. By moving and walking with Him, you become close to Him, which results in knowing the Lord better and receiving the blessings intended for you. How much are you missing by not increasing your walk? Are you representing our Savior by letting His light shine through you? If you’re frozen in place, eventually your light will go out. Do you want to be the one whose light quits shining and you’re frozen in place? I don’t! God Bless Amen

2 Peter 3:18

but grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ To Him be the glory, both now and to the day of eternity. Amen.

1 Peter 2:2

like newborn babies, long for the pure milk of the word, so that by it you may grow in respect to salvation,

1 Corinthians 13:11

When I was a child, I used to speak like a child, think like a child, reason like a child; when I became a man, I did away with childish things.

John 15:5

"I am the vine, you are the branches; he who abides in Me and I in him, he bears much fruit, for apart from Me you can do nothing

