I want you to meet Blackie! Blackie is an approximately 3 year old lab mix. He was dropped of by his elderly owner that is ill and no longer able to take care of him. Blackie weighs about 50 pounds. He is an active, friendly dog and is good with children and cats. He would make a wonderful family pet and would love a forever home for Christmas! Please consider Blackie as an addition to your family!

Wish List:

Disinfecting Wipes

Paper Towels

Bleach

Cat Litter Non-scoopable