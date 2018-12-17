Heber Springs Christian Church and several sponsors held an event December 7 called “Family Movie Night” and “Cookies With Santa” with Santa and the Grinch in attendance, as well as quite a few local youth.

The guests enjoyed the movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and then photos with Santa and the Grinch. Three children won home visits with Santa too.

Barbara Owens, Director of Teen Recruiters said, “What a great evening!! We want to thank FL Davis, Cindy’s sweets and Eats, Salon 25, American Legion, and Teen recruiters!! Everyone came together to bring an incredible evening to the kids in Heber Springs. God Bless all of you!! Merry Christmas.”