The Gillett Farmers and Businessmen’s Club will host the 76th Annual Coon Supper on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. As in past years, the Coon Supper will be held in the Gillett Elementary Gymnasium (313 S 6th Street, Gillett, AR 72055). The doors will open and the meal will be served at 6 p.m. with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The menu will stay the same as last year: coon, baby-back ribs, brisket, rice, sweet potatoes and cake.

Miss Arkansas Claudia Raffo will be attending. Local talent Phillip Rawls will be the entertainment this year.

The Gillett Farmers and Businessmen’s Club is a non-profit and non-political club that has grown into an outstanding asset for the community of Gillett. The club helps with efforts such as summer programs, school programs, an educational endowment fund, athletic and scholastic awards, and community service.

For several years now, the club has awarded the Gillett Farmers and Businessmen’s Scholarship to two to four graduating seniors from the Gillett area. Each student received a $1,000 a year scholarship that is renewable for four years. The club continues to use all proceeds from the Coon Supper to fund these scholarships and we will award two more scholarships to seniors graduating in 2018. These scholarships demonstrate the commitment that the Gillett Farmers and Businessmen’s Club has for the students in our area.

The Gillett Coon Supper is the first and one of the largest events of its type held at the beginning of each New Year. Many national, state and local politicians, and people from all over Arkansas and surrounding states will attend this event. There will be recognition of the high school seniors from the Gillett area. Coon Supper T-shirts and hats will be available this year.

Tickets are $25. For ticket information, contact Larry Bauer at (home) 870-548-2859, (mobile) 870-830-4002, or write to PO Box 577, Gillett, AR 72055. For program information contact Chad Philipp at 870-509-0413 (mobile), 870-548-2228 (home), or 870-548-2554 (work).