Mr. Clean is a young gray and black cat with a white belly and little “socks” on his paws. He rubs at the door of his cage as if to say, “Hey, pay attention to me.”

He’s got a couple of sore spots on his face from what is likely chemical burns from being dumped in a household cleaner, before being dropped off at HOPE Humane Society. He also has ringworms and other health problems.

Mr. Clean isn’t the only animal at the shelter with an unfortunate story. Heather Glass, transport coordinator, said many pets are at the shelter for “the dumbest reasons.” They’re too cuddly, not cuddly enough, went to the bathroom inside, went to the bathroom outside or the family is moving.

Amanda Ware, animal care technician, said it’s heartbreaking to see, but at least they’re safe.

With the number of pets at the shelter, the struggling finances and the state of the facility itself, it’d be understandable if the employees and volunteers were discouraged. That’s not to say it’s an easy job — Interim Director Raina Rodgers said it feels like all the animals won’t get cared for — but they’re motivated.

“If I didn’t feel like that every day, then I wouldn’t ever get anything done,” Rodgers said. “They have to be constant motivators. You have to come in thinking, ‘Oh my god, we have to make some headway on this.’”

‘We give our heart and soul’

If there’s anything Fort Smith doesn’t know about the shelter, it’s probably the devotion of those working there, attempting to make life a little easier for more than 500 animals, despite the seemingly never-ending population.

Dana Falleur is a longtime volunteer. She walks dogs every day, rain or shine. She knows each of the dogs’ personalities, which ones are friends and which ones don’t get along and which leashes are the best.

There was a time she was “only” a dog walker. Now, she’s walking dogs and coordinating schedules with fellow volunteers. It’s rewarding. The dogs, she said, get excited and pull on the leashes, because “they know where they’re going.” Those 20 minutes a day outside the kennel mean a lot.

Ware was candid about her past. She’s a recovering addict who has been clean for 2½ years. For all but six months of that period, she’s worked at the shelter. Ware said it’s been beneficial, calling it her therapy and happy place.

It’s not just the people on payroll or those who need something to do who work hard, though. Ware said the court-mandated community service volunteers put just as much effort into cleaning kennels, unfolding newspapers for crates, walking dogs or taking out the trash as the regulars.

Rodgers also isn’t a managerial figurehead. She runs social platforms, trains volunteers and new hires, works with the media, advocates for the shelter, does newspaper unfolding of her own, among other duties.

Ramona Roberts from Kitties and Kanines is helping with organization and decision-making. There are only 33 employees and not money to pay more.

The shelter takes no days off, but wants responsible pet ownership and quality of life for animals in its care, whether through transports or local adoptions.

“It’s hard to give them one-on-one attention when there’s so many,” Ware said. “But everybody here, we give our heart and soul to this place.”

‘A constant battle’

A lot has changed in the six months Rodgers has been in charge at the Humane Society. Roles have changed or been eliminated, renovations have been completed, it boasts a live save rate of around 99 percent, and transports are a primary focus. Money, or lack thereof, and the number of pets on site continue to smother any progress made.

Sources told the Times Record the shelter has a $500,000 mortgage its board wanted to keep secret. One said it was discovered after looking at financial statements and seeing a payment of nearly $9,000 for the year in interest.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the shelter is required to report information of that sort. Board President Sam Terry said the shelter took out a loan at BancorpSouth for nearly half a million dollars for a new kennel building and work at the shelter. These projects cost approximately $293,700 and $175,800, respectively.

The loan itself is listed on the Humane Society’s balance sheet under long-term liabilities, and the interest can be found on the profit and loss summary.

Terry said there is the desire for the shelter to have funding where loans of that amount are not necessary, but it’s not reality.

Despite this, the shelter’s financials and population numbers are better than when Rodgers started. She just struggles to see results.

“It’s just a constant battle of trying to get animals out while more are coming in,” Rodgers said. “You’re not going to solve all the problems by the end of the day. You’re going to come back the next day, and you’re just going to keep trying to dig out.”

‘Just do what’s right’

There’s no beating around the bush about what the shelter wants to see in the city: stricter laws.

Glass, Rodgers and Ware all agree change needs to happen on a collective level. The production of unwanted litters needs to be reduced and owners should be held responsible; they don’t believe there’s really any other option.

The Fort Smith Animal Services Advisory Board has submitted its suggestions to City Administrator Carl Geffken for a proposed animal control ordinance which incentivizes pet alteration through the registration of microchips.

Rodgers said this would help the shelter significantly. While the microchips might not be tracking devices that work like the “Find My iPhone” feature on Apple devices, they provide important owner contact information.

As with all city proposals, there are critics. Those against the ordinance have said the city doesn’t have a right to tell owners what to do with their pets, but Rodgers doesn’t think that’s the suggested ordinance’s purpose.

“You can do whatever you want with your pet, but we are encouraging people to spay and neuter their animals. It’s for the good of everybody and their pets to go ahead and (do it),” Rodgers said. “Just do what’s right, really. Be responsible. If that means you don’t pay a fee and you don’t alter your pet, that’s fine. Keep your animal inside. I don’t give a crap. It’s the ones who are constantly getting out and causing more and more babies.”

Glass said there’s a reason the Humane Society can send animals to other shelters in Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon, Washington or Wisconsin; those states have laws similar to what Fort Smith is trying to implement and need adoptable pets. They hold pet owners accountable for their actions, she said.

The services board will meet again Jan. 9 to review what it wants to present to the Board of Directors at the Jan. 15 study session. A vote would likely come one week later.

Until then, the shelter make a couple more transports before the end of the year and do what it can to keep pets like Mr. Clean comfortable and feel loved.

“(Residents) just need to be responsible. If you don’t want to take care of an animal, don’t get one,” Glass said. “They require constant attention, they require to be fed and watered. It’s not a cute little puppy forever. It’s going to chew up your shoes and poop on your floor. It’s like having a kid. You don’t just give your kid away when they make you mad and don’t do what they’re supposed to do.”