Due to the inclement weather last Saturday, Dec. 8, which was a national testing date for ACT, the exam was cancelled at several testing sites in the region.

In recognition of the potential inconvenience to incoming students, Arkansas State University announced today it will accept the February national ACT score for determining institutional scholarship award consideration, up to the A-State Excellence level.

Previously, the December test result would have been the last that could be used for determining a scholarship award.

To be considered for an offer or scholarship upgrade, a student must be a 2019 high school senior who is admitted as a fall 2019 incoming freshman by the institutional scholarship deadline, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

Also, students must list A-State as one of the institutions to receive the ACT score, before taking the test.

Anyone with questions about this change may contact the Financial Aid and Scholarships Office at (870) 972-2310.