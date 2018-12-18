The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas' top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten's Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families attend the Farm Bureau Awards in North Little Rock.

Farm Bureau Insurance Executive Vice President and General Manager David L. Moore said, "We congratulate our 15 winners. All 45 finalists represent some of the best coaches and student-athletes in our state. Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event."

Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 65 years.

2A Offensive Player of the Year (winner in CAPS)

KYREN BATEY, FOREMAN

Jacob Wood, Conway Christian

Jordan Turner, Salem

2A Defensive of the Year

KADE PERRY, HAZEN

Cade Jackson, Mount Ida

Sema'j Livingston, Junction City

2A Coach of the Year

STEVEN JONES, JUNCTION CITY

Micheal White, Mount Ida

Joe Besancon, Hazen

3A Offensive Player of the Year

KEON SIMMONS, MAYFLOWER

Cash Forrester, Newport

Ryan Johnson, Prescott

3A Defensive Player of the Year

NOAH REYES, BOONEVILLE

D.J. Watson, Rison

Jariq Scales, Osceola

3A Coach of the Year

SCOTT HYATT, BOONEVILLE

Robert Hooks, Osceola

Clay Totty, Rison

4A Offensive Player of the Year

MEKEL KENTLE, JOE T. ROBINSON

Keemontrae McKnight, Warren

Jaret Russ, Shiloh Christian

4A Defensive Player of the Year

MARCUS MILLER, WARREN

Kentavious Robinson, Rivercrest

David Walker, Stuttgart

4A Coach of the Year

J.R. ELDRIDGE, ARKADELPHIA

Todd Eskola, Joe T. Robinson

Daryl Patton, Bauxite

5A Offensive Player of the Year

JUSTICE HILL, LR CHRISTIAN

Hudson Henry, Pulaski Academy

John David White, Pulaski Academy

5A Defensive Player of the Year

BLAKE TITUS, PULASKI ACADEMY

Cameron Collier, Texarkana

Grant McElmurry, LR Christian

5A Coach of the Year

ERIC COHU, LR CHRISTIAN

Joel Wells, Harrison

Kevin Kelley, Pulaski Academy

7A/6A Offensive Player of the Year

PEYTON HOLT, GREENWOOD

Samy Johnson, LR Catholic

Darius Bowers, Fayetteville

7A/6A Defensive Player of the Year

KAJUAN ROBINSON, BRYANT

Kelby Caffrey, Benton

Dwain Hunt, North Little Rock

7A/6A Coach of the Year

BUCK JAMES, BRYANT

Rick Jones, Greenwood

Brad Harris, Benton