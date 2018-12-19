On December 16, 2018 around 1:12 am deputies were dispatched to a residence on Windwood Drive, outside Heber Springs, in reference to a female who had been shot. When deputies arrived, they made contact with the female, Kala Swaims, who claimed she had been shot by her boyfriend, Joey Bailey. Deputies also observed a male, identified as Joey Bailey, deceased in a bedroom, also from a gunshot wound. That wound is believed to have been self-inflicted. Kala was taken to a local hospital, and then transferred to another hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

A pistol was recovered at the scene, along with other items, and an investigation is ongoing. Further updates will be released as needed.

Please keep your thoughts and prayers with the families during this difficult time.