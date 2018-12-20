According to the Batesville City website, “Christmas at Riverside Park is the ultimate attraction for Christmas enthusiasts! Riverside Park illuminates with a magical light display, thanks to the City of Batesville Landscaping Department. The City of Batesville, in partnership with First Community Bank, has announced a new addition to Riverside Park’s “White River Wonderland”. Visitors to the park will have access to a synthetic ice skating rink. It just wouldn’t be winter without a spin around the rink! So, come and lace up your skates and swirl away! People come from across the region and neighboring states to visit our spectacular light show and to ride carriages through Riverside Park. Come see the best lighted display and ice rink in all of North Eastern Arkansas!”

They are not kidding. The Sun Times made a trip to Batesville this week to see what all the hype was about. This lighting display is well worth the trip to Batesville to see. The White River Wonderland Christmas display can be enjoyed driving through, parking and walking, horse-drawn carriage rides or, new this year a ride on The White River Express, a shuttle system, modeled after the Polar Express. Carriage rides are $7 per person and train rides are $5 each.

We chose to drive through and then came back around to take a horse-drawn carriage ride. They provide throws since it tends to get a little chilly. A great way to see all these beautiful lights. We also walked around and we were not alone. Reports are that 180,000 visitors came to see these lights last year, I can see why.

If you want to entertain your family, take the short ride to Batesville this holiday season. You’ll be glad you did.