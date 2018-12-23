From Conway Police Department reports

Conway resident reports power tool theft

A Berry Place Drive resident reported on Dec. 10 that his home had been burglarized.

According to an incident report, a 77-year-old man called police just after 1:15 p.m. Dec. 10 stating his residence in the 1800 block of Berry Place Drive had been burglarized "sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m."

The man said the suspect(s) "jumped over the fence to get into the backyard" before kicking in his backdoor and disabling the home's surveillance system.

According to the report, the 77-year-old complainant told officer Cebron Hackett that about $540 worth of power tools and other items taken, while damages to the door that was kicked in were estimated at $300.

"[The man] said he was missing power tools from his bedroom, the living room and the garage," the incident report reads in part. "He said the suspect(s) went into his closet in his bedroom and disabled the camera system that was in the house. He [also] said that his laptops, money and firearms were not taken."

A neighbor told police she saw a white car parked in front of the alleged victim's home around 10 a.m. but did not think anything of it at the time because "the neighbor across the street has a lot of traffic going to his house."

Vehicle break-in leads to wallet theft

A Conway man told police on Dec. 10 that his vehicle was broken into while he was parked in front of the Justice Building on South German Lane.

According to an incident report, a 68-year-old man went to the police department just before 3:45 p.m. stating he had been parked at the Justice Building when his wallet went missing.

The complainant said he arrived at the Justice Building around 1 p.m. and returned to his vehicle around 3 p.m., which is when he learned his wallet was gone.

The man told police prior to going inside the building, he put his wallet under a jacket in the back seat of his vehicle, noting he had a Wells Fargo debit/credit card, a Sam's Club debit/credit card, and Arvest debit/credit card and three checks that were taken during the theft. The checks that were stolen collectively totaled $2,997.98, according to the incident report.

Following the theft, the 68-year-old man told police he was unsure if he locked his vehicle prior to walking inside the courthouse because "there was no sign of forced entry."

The man, who said there may be security footage captured of the incident, was advised to have all of his cards canceled and inform the bank about the stolen checks.

Bank manager reports suspicious activity

A local branch manager for First Service Bank reported two suspects attempted to run multiple debit cards through the bank's ATMs across Conway and in Greenbrier.

According to an incident report, Sarah Allen, the branch manager at First Service Bank in Conway, called police just after 4 p.m. Dec. 10 stating a gold Chevrolet Impala and a white Ford Escape had stopped by multiple bank branches "attempting to run multiple cards through the ATM machines."

The suspects were described as "Middle Eastern males," according to the report.

Allen said the suspects had also been by the First Service Branch in Greenbrier and could give police surveillance footage captured of the suspects and the suspect vehicles.

"At this point, Sarah is unsure if there are any victims," officer Matthew Tucker wrote in his report,adding that Allen "was advised to contact the police department if there were any victims."