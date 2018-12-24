The Newport High School Future Farmers of America travelled to Jonesboro on Tuesday, December 4th. The students competed in the sub-area leadership events. The Conduct of Chapter Meeting (CCM)Team included Hannah Snyder, Hannah Turner, Shaylee Elliot, Abbie Nation, Sabrina Mills, Bentley Bennett, Sophie Falwell, Stephen Toumajan, and Brady Cook. Extemporaneous Speaking member was Lexi Bradley. Discussion Meet competitors included Ben Rutledge and Brett Bennett.

The CCM Team and Brett Bennett won 1st place to secure a spot in the district contest, which takes place in April.