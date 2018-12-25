Approximately 30 students and sponsors recently attending a viewing of The Hate U Give after local organization Club RESTORE won a contest by AMC for free tickets. According to RESTORE founder Kendra Pruitt, the film “is a tough, yet relevant film for our students” about blooming and succeeding despite the environment and circumstances they live in. The movie is based on a book by Angie Thomas and takes a look at racism, tension between black communities and law enforcement, drug and alcohol use and violence. “I really think it was an eye-opener for some of our kids,” Pruitt said. “They were incredibly quiet, absorbing it all. There was laughter and there were tears. This was a great experience for them.”

Pruitt looks forward to more opportunities like this as she works to develop her foundation, Club RESTORE (Reaching and Empowering Students To Overcome Restraints and Excel). Founded in 2011, the organization is intended to be an outreach for both education and fun. Pruitt, a graduate of Newport High School, wants to bring something back to the community that gave her so much. She hopes to be able to enhance the quality of life by reaching the students and providing them with tools for success. She has looked to her mom, Sharon Pruitt, as well as other women who helped mold her into the successful woman she is today, for support and has asked several to join her board. She hopes to get the organization moving in 2019 to do something strong in the community. She looks forward to partnering with organizations already working in the area and adding fresh ideas.

For more information about Club RESTORE, find them on Facebook at Club R.E.S.T.O.R.E. or online at www.clubrestore.org.