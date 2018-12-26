The mission of Downtown Network Heber Springs, Inc., an affiliate organization of Main Street Arkansas, is to promote the revitalization and preservation of Historic Downtown Heber Springs. With a budget vote on Thursday, October 20, the Heber Springs City Council voted to defund the organization, citing better use of city funds elsewhere.

While Downtown Network is not entirely dependent upon city funding, the organization depends greatly on the funds that the city has historically provided. In recent years the loss of other funding for its operations had left the organization far too dependent on the city and county for funding. This prompted the Board of Directors last winter to accept the offer by the Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce to acquire the annual Springfest festival as a way to bring in more revenue.

“When we started 2018, we really had no idea how much the ownership of Springfest would actually help us financially,“ said Kathy Phillips, Executive Director, “but after a successful Springfest this year, we had a better picture of our funding going forward. 2019 was to be the year where we had solid funding in place and could begin making bigger plans and a bigger impact on the downtown historic district.“

With the city council‘s decision to remove city funding for Downtown Network, the organization was faced with an impossible task. “There is no way to fulfill our mission of revitalization and restoration of our historic downtown district without the city funds,” said Kathy Phillips. “We were working toward the standard for Main Street programs, which is to have only 25% of our annual budget from city or county for sources, but with only one year of Springfest under our belts, we simply had not been able to accomplish that yet.” The organization will be dissolved effective December 31, 2018.

Unfortunately, with the dissolution of Downtown Network Heber Springs comes the loss of the support of Main Street Arkansas for the downtown historic district. This support has included not only free small business consultation services, and free training from Main Street Arkansas staff in topics uniquely suited to downtown revitalization, but also free interior and exterior design services for our downtown merchants. It also means the loss of $1000 in grant money annually which is awarded to downtown merchants for building improvements such as signage, awnings, and exterior paint. This grant money in the past two years has helped to pay for painting the store fronts of Somewhere in Time and Dreamweaver Children’s Shop and has helped with the purchase and installation of new awnings for Heber Sew N’ Vac/Quilters Corner and Styles Retail Therapy (space now occupied by Ask. Apparel). In 2019, this grant money usage was also to be expanded to allow merchants small business grants for interior design and front window display improvements in addition to the exterior improvements.

In addition to the support services from Main Street Arkansas, the Downtown Network has put considerable time and energy into promoting the district through a new website and Facebook page focused on Downtown, and in regional and statewide advertising. The organization recently purchased a full-page ad promoting Downtown Heber Springs in the Heber Springs Life publication, which is distributed to 14 welcome centers across the state. Advertising for the annual Scarecrow Stroll, Christmas Open House, and Springfest also brought a lot of attention and visitors to the district.

“Our downtown merchants are an amazingly talented, resourceful, and business savvy group of individuals,” said outgoing Downtown Board of Directors member Iana Sinkutch. “I have no doubt that they will continue to provide a unique mix of products and services that our area has come to know and depend on. While we are saddened that the Downtown Network will not be a part of this journey going forward, we wish our merchants the best and urge everyone to continue to support Historic Downtown Heber Springs.”