At the FBLA event held at ASU-HS last week, the following students placed in the following events:

1st Place Graphic Design- Cristina Welsh & Taylor Hammons

1st Place Website Design- Lawrence Baureis & Koby Carroll

1st place Computer Business Applications- Courtney Eddington

1st Place Ping Pong Tournament- McKenzie Becerra

2nd Place Impromptu Speaking - Dayton Lamb

3rd Place Job Interview - Maleah Roy

3rd Place Spreadsheet Applications - Jacob Smith

3rd Place Hospitality Management - Gwen Holder and Kailey Starr

3rd Place Talent Show - Natalie Short