Fort Smith police are investigating a reported vehicle assault that followed a fight at a club.

A woman told officer Bobby Moudy a woman hit her with a vehicle at least twice outside The Wave, 3211 Towson Ave. Moudy saw the woman had marks on both her elbows and her left knee, the incident report states.

The driver of the vehicle reported the woman who said she was hit outside the club punched her in the mouth when they were inside the club. She said she, her boyfriend, the woman who said she was hit outside the club and another woman were all kicked out of the club, the report states.

The driver said the woman who reported she was hit by the vehicle beat on her vehicle and damaged the windshield, the side panels and the hood. She also said she panicked and struck a parked vehicle while she drove away, the report states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.