The opening date for CAPCA Winter LiHEAP Utility Assistance Program has changed to January 7, 2019.



Toad Suck Car Club: 7 p.m. every second Monday of the month; Smitty's BBQ in Conway; Members arrive around 6:00 for dinner prior to meeting. The public is invited to attend.

League of Women Voters: 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month; Faulkner County Cooperative Extension Service on the corner of Faulkner and Caldwell Streets.

Conway Gun and Knife Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 6; Conway Expo Center; Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are free. There will be more than 400 tables. For more information, call G&S Promotions at 918-659-2201 or visit www.gandsgunshows.com.

Hendrix College Presents - Bill Imada: 3 p.m. Friday, January 11; Reves Recital Hall; Imada is the founder, chair and chief connectivity officer of IW Group and the co-founder of the National Millennial Community.

Conway Writers Group: 2-4 p.m. every Friday; Ola and John Hawks Senior Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgan Road, Conway; The group views all writings as creative. Its goals are to encourage, assist and celebrate writing in all its forms. Newcomers of all ages are welcome and encouraged to bring writing samples. Meetings are free and open to the public.

Faulkner County Singing Club: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, January 13; LifeSong Baptist Church in Greenbrier; The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Entering a new year with a song is a good start, and this venerable setting affords a pleasant respite from the often unseemly events.

CAPCA Faulkner County Commodity Distribution: 8:15 - 11:30 a.m. Thursday, January 17; Administration Office at 707 Robins St in Conway; Each household will receive 1 to 3 of each item as supplies last.Commodities will be given on a first come first serve basis. REQUIREMENTS: declaration of household income and photo identification. If you are picking up commodities for someone, you must have a signed and dated statement from that person giving you permission to pick up their commodities. You may pick up for only 1 other person.

Dare to Dream (City Church Table): 6 p.m. Saturday, January 26; First Church of the Nazarene in Conway; Dinner to raise funds for Deliver Hope. The evening will include dinner, speakers, entertainment, and real stories of hope in our community among at-risk teens.

Beast Feast Arkansas 2019: 1-8 p.m. Saturday, February 9; Conway Expo Center; Beast Feast is the annual Sportsman Banquet hosted by the Second Baptist Men's Ministry in Conway, Arkansas. It is held each winter and is open to men and boys of all ages and is a night filled with games, entertainment, prizes, live music, great food, and great speakers.

North Metro Healthcare Awards: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 28; UCA McCastlain Ballroom in Conway; Contact Therese Williams for additional details at Therese@ConwayArkansas.org or 501.932.5411.