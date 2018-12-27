Hugh Stone Lewing passed away December 20, 2018

Hugh Stone Lewing passed away on December 20, 2018 at UAMS in Little Rock, Arkansas surrounded by family. He was born February 12, 1934 to J. Hugh and Eddie Bell Stone Lewing in Mansfield, Louisiana. He attended Mansfield High School where he graduated as Valedictorian in 1951. He attended Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana and Louisiana State University Medical School in New Orleans, Louisiana. He married Ann Conerly in 1958 and they remained married for 58 years prior to her death in 2017. They moved to Shreveport, Louisiana after he finished medical school to do his internship and residency. They moved to Fort Smith, Arkansas in 1963, where he was an internist in private practice for 30 years. They moved to Heber Springs, Arkansas and he practiced in Searcy, Arkansas until his retirement in 1992.

Hugh was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He and Ann loved to cook, play bridge, travel sew, work puzzles, watch birds and read. He was an avid fan of British mysteries, old movies, gardening and opera. He played the piano and sang in the choir at church. He loved to teach and play bridge with his wonderful group of friends at Eden Isle. He and Ann were blessed with many friends and neighbors who have been like family to them over the last few years.

Hugh is survived by his children: Sarah Halford (Jeff), Emily Burrow (Jim), Hugh Lewing, Jr. (Juliet) and Dr. David Lewing (Dr. Karen). Grandchildren, Jeff, Janie, Mary Catherine and David Halford, James, Hugh, Oliver and Ann Adair Burrow, Conner and Joey Lewing and Maddy and Claire Lewing.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Heber Springs on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1099 West Pine Street, Heber Springs, Arkansas 72543.

