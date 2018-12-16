You earthlings are funny people. You, and we see this all the time, look at things, discover them for yourselves, and assume you are the first to see it.

We see this in various efforts. People find out the book Huckleberry Finn uses a racially-charged word and that book must be banned. And not just banned, but “banned period,” no discussion, no debate. There’s the word, it’s a bad word (it is a bad word, granted) shut ‘er down.

That’s just one example, indeed we could catalog at length here.

But now, this week, our newest entry in the “things which bring offense” category is the song “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

It’s a cute song, if you haven’t heard it. A couple is in a space, an apartment or something like an apartment, and one is trying to leave and the other persuading them to stay. While generally it’s done where the woman is trying to leave against the man’s entireties for her to stay, these roles have been reversed in some, few, performances. It’s generally thought of as a Christmas song, because the outside cold in the title is a snowstorm.

They, the couple, go back and forth.

She wants to leave. “But baby it’s cold outside,” he replies. She simply must go, she states. “But baby it’s cold outside,” again the reply.

This goes back and forth. She’s worried about what others might say, he’s worried (assuming here the traditional performance of her trying to leave and he not wanting her to do so) that she would leave and the loss of her beauty and company would be a crushing loss at that.

“It’s really cold,” he (paraphrasing) tells her, “stay here with me. Here, have another drink.”

This drink offer is where a lot of the current calls to ban the song has come from.

“He wants to assault her,” is the general “should-ban” argument. “Trying to get her drunk and have his way with her,” the banners argue. “It’s,” some go so far as to assert, “Is a song glamorizing date-rape.”

So here: “Baby It’s Cold Outside” was written in 1944 by, Frank Loesser, an award-winning Broadway songwriter. With his wife at the time, Lynn Garland, they performed the song for friends, which was the reason he wrote it. In those ancient times entertainment was not as portable, and among friends songs would be performed as part of an evening’s entertainment, as part of a dinner party, for example. (Kids, ask your parents.) The first time they did it was at their own housewarming party, using it as a signal to guests that it was time to wrap things up and call it a night.

The friends loved it, loved the song and its performance. (And it really is a charming song. Rather than me swinging by your house and signing it to you, and having to train someone for the duet, you should look it up on that there internet.) Loesser and Garland were invited to additional parties in order to perform the song.

It was so popular Loesser was able to sell the song for use in the 1949 movie Neptune’s Daughter. From this the song won an Academy Award in 1949, one of the multiple awards Loesser won in his career.

(Garland, it turns out, was very upset Loesser had sold “their” song.)

So let’s back up: It’s 1944, the era of cocktail parties, and a couple wrestling with parting at the end of the evening, perhaps, even, consenting to one more drink, a few additional minutes no matter what the neighbors say.

It was, long story short, the language of the time. Nobody was assaulting anyone, least of all the song writer whose previous hits included “Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition,” (a World War II classic, seriously).

But, as happens, people “discover” this 1944 song for themselves, read it as if it was written last week, and call for its censure. But then it’s easy enough to point out in these modern times that some people are happiest when they’re offended.

Baby, it’s cold outside.