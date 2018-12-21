Christmas is four days away. Are you stressed out enough yet? I can relate, I assure you. In addition to the holiday preparation itself, I have been baking, wrapping presents and so on, oh and lest I forget, attending school board meetings, Christmas programs, writing and putting together not one, not two, but three papers. Because, with the holiday being on a Tuesday, it bumps my deadline back a day. Instead of my deadline being Tuesday, it is Monday. That being Christmas Eve, I’m trying my best to have everything done on my end by Friday afternoon. So, if you see me out and about and I have a dazed and confused look on my face, it’s because I probably don’t know what day it actually is. I found myself having to ask all day on Wednesday what day it was. I hope you aren’t having the same problems though.

If you are traveling for Christmas to see family, enjoy the ride. Take time to enjoy time with your family. Don’t get stressed out. Take deep breaths and relax. I’ve never understand why we allow ourselves to be so stressed out during the holidays. We get so stressed out we forget what the holiday is all about. Christ. The birth of Christ. The Savior that was promised. He is the Reason for the Season. And yet, there are those who want to do away with saying Merry Christmas? To do away with nativity scenes? If it weren’t for Christ, there would be no Christmas. More need to remember that. And more need to stand together in faith and not allow a very loud minority of people ruin the holidays for everyone else.

I’m keeping it short this week because I still have another paper to get together, more stories to write and still have a few things to wrap. I also have to prepare everything to take to celebrate Christmas with my kids and the number one guy in my life, Holden. This will be a fun Christmas with him or rather a fun December 22, since that’s the day we will be celebrating together. Christmas Day I will spend with my daughter Sarah and her family Beth and Katee.

Have a Very Merry Christmas!