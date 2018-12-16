The Concord School Gifted and Talented program will host their annual Old Timers' Basketball Game this upcoming Thursday at the school's new gym. The evening will pit the Concord Pirate Old Timers against the Old Timers of neighboring schools. The ladies game will tipoff at 6:00 pm, with the gentlemen following at 7:00 pm, along with performances from the Concord Pee Wee cheerleaders and Little Dribblers. There will be a $5 fee to play in the game, with a $3 admission for adults and $2 for students not performing. All proceeds will go to the Concord Gifted and Talented program. For more information regarding the event, contact Becky Cornett at 870-307-8241.