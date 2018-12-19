Clarksville 54, Beebe 47

GIRLS — Good balance carried Clarksville to its 11th victory in 14 games Tuesday.

Zoie Harvey and Autumn Miller scored nine points apiece, and teammate Emmaline Rieder had eight in the Panthers' 54-47 win over Beebe.

Clarksville led 13-12 after one quarter, but fell behind 28-22 at the half. They outscored the Badgers, 32-19 in the final half.

Charleston 55, Lincoln 28

GIRLS — Payton Rucker and Bailey King combined for 28 points as Charleston routed Lincoln, 55-28, in the 3A-1 West.

Rucker finished with 17 points for the winners (11-0, 4-0). Alli Green and Brooke Groen added nine and seven points, respectively.

Jessieville 65, Booneville 46

GIRLS — Taryn Anderson scored 20 points to pace Jessieville to a 65-46 win over the Booneville Ladycats Tuesday.

Baylee Moses continued her big season for Booneville, scoring a game-high 27 points. She had eight rebounds and six steals. Teammate Kasidey Thompson added eight points.

Mountainburg 60, Hector 32

BOYS — Ethan Gregory scored 20 points and Sean Irvan added 17 to pace Mountainburg to a 60-32 win over Hector Tuesday.

Danville 64, Magazine 30

GIRLS — Alexis Minnie scored 18 points and Maddie Stanley hit for 16 as Danville rolled to a 64-30 win over Magazine Tuesday.

Hannah Maurine led the Rattlers with 12 points.

Danville 48, Magazine 39

BOYS — Eli Lane and Evan Lane combined for 25 points Tuesday to pace Danville to a 48-39 win over Magazine.