SHIRLEY-Concord's basketball teams made their trip to Glen Hackett Fieldhouse Tuesday night one to remember, as the Jr. Pirates avenged a Greers Ferry Lake Classic semifinal loss to the Jr. Blue Devils last week with a 47-35 victory, leading to the Lady Pirates holding off the Lady Blue Devils 59-54 and the Pirates defeating the Blue Devils 59-52.

The Jr. Pirates (10-2) were led by Eli Heigle's 14 points, while Jacob Weldon added 12 and Eli Tate chipped in with 9. Hunter Bradford had 12 for Shirley, as Hogan Little clocked out with 10.

The junior trio of Avery Southerland, Ashlyn Deckard and Annalise Cornett accounted for all but four of the 59 total points the Lady Pirates (11-4, 5-2) scored in their victory, as Southerland led with 22 on six three pointers, Deckard followed with 20 and Cornett tallied 13, holding off a late charge from Shirley (5-12, 2-6), who put together a 21-10 fourth quarter. Graysen Berry had 21 for the home team, with junior Erika Phillips adding 15.

The Pirates (11-5, 5-2) took home the nightcap victory over the Blue Devils after brothers Bryar (25) and Braxton (19) Cousins paired up for 44 points of the squad's 59 points. Jordan Rushing finished with 16 for Shirley (2-14, 1-7).

All three Concord teams will be back on the floor tonight at home, facing off in another 1A-5 slate of games against Sacred Heart. Tipoff is set for 5:00.