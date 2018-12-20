The annual Cowboy Chevrolet Pangburn Classic produced three days of high-intensity matchups last week from as both senior high teams from West Side, Pangburn and Heber Springs all took to the floor..

Serving as hosts of the festivities, the Pangburn Lady Tigers (14-7) clawed their way to two victories on the week whipping the Pulaski County Homeschoolers on Friday before downing Hampton 67-27 on Saturday.

Against the Pulaski Home School Flames on Friday, Pangburn led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Flames 13-2 in the second quarter. The Lady Tigers then held the homeschoolers to eight points in the second half.

Raylene King led Pangburn with 13 points, including 10 in the second half. Aunika Bradley finished 11, including hitting five-of-six from the free-throw line.

On Saturday against Hampton, senior Macie Hopkins guided the ship with 13 points, while junior Kurstin Atkins contributed 10. Pangburn pitched a shutout in the first quarter 15-0, leading 34-10 after the second frame and 56-22 following the third.

The Tigers (10-10) dropped both of their contests, with a close 55-53 loss to the Pulaski County Homeschoolers Thursday night, before falling to Clinton the following day.

The Lady Eagles won both of their matchups, a 59-41 victory over Heber Springs on Thursday, followed by a 53-42 decision over Des Arc on Saturday. Senior guard Kaitlin Towell led West Side with 16 points, also getting 14 from sophomore guard Haley Gentry and 10 from junior forward Alex Southerland. Senior guard Libby Stutts had 13 for the Lady Panthers.

West Side led 15-11 and 30-21 over the first two quarter breaks, turning up the intensity in the second half to lead 48-30 at the end of the third quarter before coasting the rest of the way.

In the battle of the Lady Eagle squads on Saturday, West Side was led by Southerland's 20, while Gentry (14) and Towell (12) also finished with double figures in scoring.

The victories improved West Side to an overall record of 18-3, including wins in five out its six games. The Lady Eagles have outscored their opposition 1,280-946.

The West Side “twin tower” duo of freshman guard Travis Gentry and freshman forward Brenton Knapp combined for 55 of the team's 77 points in their 77-73 victory over Heber Springs, as Gentry fired in a game-high 33, with Knapp adding 21. Junior guard Adam Martin ended the night with 29, while Malachi Miller chipped in with 14.

The Eagles controlled the first quarter 17-16 before the Panthers knotted up the score heading into the locker room at 36-36, as West Side carried a 60-49 advantage in the final eight minutes, holding off a late Heber Springs charge where they won the fourth quarter 24-17 that was spearheaded by Martin.

Two days later, the Eagles (12-9) returned to White County, falling to Perryville 52-39. Knapp controlled the reins in this one, scoring 18, while Gentry clocked out with 13. Senior Dawson Bullock led the Mustangs (7-3) charge with 14.