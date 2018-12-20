Four players brought home eight medals as members of the Greater North Arkansas Racquetball Association competed Saturday, Dec. 15, in an Arkansas Senior Olympics tournament.

Kim Owen of Rose Bud received a gold medal as the women's double champion. She also received a silver in doubles.

Dennis Bartlett of Heber Springs received a silver medal in his age division singles and finished third in the round-robin competition.

Kevin Feeler of Quitman received a silver medal in his age division singles.

Bartlett and Feeler teamed up to win the gold medal in doubles.

Steve Castleberry of Heber Springs received a bronze medal for his age division singles and a bronze medal in doubles.

The Little Rock event was a qualifier to the national Senior Olympics tournament to be held in June, 2019, at Albuquerque, New Mexico. All four association members qualified for the national event.

Association members play from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Heber Springs Community Center. Interested persons are invited to attend or receive more information by calling 501-362-5186.