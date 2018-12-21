PANGBURN -- In the finale of the Cowboy Chevrolet Pangburn Classic on Saturday, junior Adam Martin led a furious fourth-quarter rally scoring 17 of his game-high 19 points in the final period, but it was not enough as Heber Springs dropped a 55-51 decision to Conway St. Joseph.

The Panthers, using the momentum of a 68-52 win over the Pulaski County Homeschoolers the night before, jumped out to an early 7-2 advantage over the Bulldogs. But Heber Springs would go scoreless for the rest quarter as St. Joseph used a 19-0 run to go up 21-7 with 7:39 left to play in the half.

The Panthers would get as close as nine in the first half after a Jacob Cantrell free throw with 2:10 left in the second quarter, but a basket before half and two coming out of the break pushed the St. Joseph advantage to 17 with 6:13 to play in the third quarter. A pair of Malachi Miller free throws broke the 6-0 run, but Heber Springs still trailed 43-27 heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers would hold the Bulldogs scoreless for almost four minutes to start the fourth. After a pair of Martin free throws, the junior connected on a 3-pointer before Dalton McCollum came up with a steal and fed Martin for the lay-up to make it 43-34 with 6:06 left.

Miller was next for Heber Springs with a basket and a foul in the paint to cut the deficit to six with 5:24 left. Miller drew another foul on his next points in the paint to bring the Panthers to within four at 43-39 on Heber Springs’ next possession, but he missed on the free throw that would have made it a three-point deficit.

A 6-0 run over the next two minutes pushed St. Joseph’s lead back to double figures before as 3-pointer from Bradey Atkins and a short jumper by Martin trimmed the deficit in half with 2:38 left.

Heber Springs got as close as four again with 1:04 left after a Martin 3-pointer. The Bulldogs then let the Panthers hang around going three-of-six from the line as Cantrell’s putback with 14 seconds left made it 54-51, but Heber Springs wouldn’t get a chance to tie things after the Bulldogs hit a free throw with 12 seconds left to seal the win.

“We came out really flat,” Heber Springs coach Chad Johnson said. “It doesn’t matter who play, you have to come out with a high intensity level from start to finish. Offensively and defensively, we were not very intense in the first quarter and it definitely cost us.

“To get it back to make it a one possession game just shows that this team doesn’t back down. They don’t quit. They keep fighting hard. I am proud of the second-half effort, but we have a lot of things to work on to get our intensity level to four straight quarters.”

St. Joseph (9-6) was led by Luke Bruich’s 16 points.

Heber Springs scoring (51): Martin 19, Miller 11, Trevor Torres 6, Cantrell 5, Atkins 3, Wyatt Sanders 3, Dalton Hall 2, Garrett Hudspeth 2.

On Friday, Heber Springs outscored the Pulaski County Homeschool Flames, 39-23, in the second half to claim a 68-52 victory.

The Panthers never trailed in the contest but a lay-up at the first-half buzzer tied things up at 29-all.

Cantrell paced Heber Springs with 16 points while Miller added 13. Pulaski County Homeschool’s Christian Greer led all scorers with 18 points while Jeremy Elmquist added 13 for the 6-11 Flames.

Heber Springs scoring (68): Cantrell 16, Miller 13, Sam Cooper 6, Hudspeth 6, Sanders 6, Atkins 5, McCollum 5, Martin 4, Hall 4.

On Monday, the Panthers traveled to Ozark for a 4A-4 contest and suffered a 61-29 setback. Heber Springs (3-7, 1-2 in the 4A-4) hosts White County Central (11-6) on Thursday in the Panther Den before traveling to Atkins (3-5) on Friday. Both games are nonconference contests.

HEBER SPRINGS SENIOR GIRLS

The Heber Springs Lady Panthers bounced back from a disappointing loss on Thursday to West Side Greers Ferry to hand Perryville a 62-48 setback Friday afternoon at the Cowboy Chevrolet Pangburn Classic.

After being down 26-25 at the half despite 12 points from Libby Stutts, the Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Mustangs 16-12 in the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth quarter with a 21-10 run.

Stutts paced Heber Springs with 22 points, including four 3-pointers.

“Last night, West Side just outplayed us,” Heber Springs coach Jamey Riddle said on Friday. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well, couldn’t move on defense.

“So it was good to come back today and see a lot of good things that we didn’t do last night that we know we can do. It’s always a confidence builder to do it and come out with a win.”

Two players did most of the damage for Perryville (6-5) scoring 36 of its 48 points. Grace Walker paced the Lady Mustangs with 19 points, including 10-of-11 from the free-throw line, while Kyra Hargrove finished with 17 points.

Heber Springs scoring (62): Stutts 22, Ellie Riddle 10, Claudia Newberry 10, Jesslyn Johnson 8, Ashley Spanel 6, Paige Hall 4, Jillian Herring 2.

Heber Springs traveled to Ozark on Monday for a 4A-4 conference contest. The Lady Panthers dropped a 39-36 decision to the Lady Hillbillies to fall to 6-3 overall and 1-2 in conference. Heber Springs returns to the Panther Den on Thursday with a nonconference contest with White County Central (1-13) before traveling to Atkins (10-2) on Friday for another nonconference contest before the Christmas Break.

The annual Cowboy Chevrolet Heber Springs Tournament begins on Dec. 27 at the Panther Den.

HEBER SPRINGS JV GIRLS

The Cabot Junior Varsity senior girls completed a two-game sweep at the Cowboy Chevrolet Pangburn Classic on Saturday with a 63-26 victory over the Heber Springs senior girls junior varsity squad. Cabot had downed Clinton’s varsity squad on Thursday.

On Saturday, class 7A Cabot raced out to a 14-4 first-quarter advantage before pushing it’s lead to 32-14 at the halftime break.

Freshman Hailey Bresnahan paced Heber Springs with nine points. For Cabot, sophomore Kaitlyn Theobald led all scorers with 19 points, including five 3-pointers.

Heber Springs scoring (26): Bresnahan 9, Ellie Riddle 6, Claudia Newberry 4, Paige Hall 3, LiLi Chaney 3, Kylie Carr 1.