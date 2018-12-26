The twenty-first installment of the Greers Ferry Lake Classic will begin tomorrow from Shirley High School as the West Side Lady Eagles and Calico Rock Pirates take the top seeds into their respective divisions, while the Quitman Lady Bulldogs aim for the three-peat and the Concord Pirates vie for the repeat.

Kicking off first round action will be the Lady Eagles facing off against the Nemo Vista Lady Red Hawks at 10:00 AM. West Side is coming off a three week stretch that saw them go 10-3, hauling in a Midland Invitational Tournament title in the process, currently standing with a 19-3 record and top-five showing in the Class 1A girls poll. West Side will be looking to seize their first title since 2006, also winning it in 1999. The Lady Red Hawks repeated in 2015 and 2016, going on to win their second and third consecutive Class 1A state titles as well.

Next will be the Pirates of Calico Rock battling with eighth-seeded Midland at 11:15 AM. Both schools come into the tournament as first-time competitors. The Pirates, who come in with a record of 15-3, are currently ranked second in Class 1A in the Arkansas Sports Media Basketball Poll.

Following that game will be the fourth-seeded Concord Lady Pirates dueling host and fifth-seeded Shirley at 12:30 PM. These two 1A-5 conference mates played each other earlier this month in Shirley, where the Lady Pirates held on for a 59-54 victory. The Lady Pirates won the first GFLC at Wilburn in 1998 after edging out Quitman, while the Lady Blue Devils are gunning for their first trophy.

The second four-five game will take place next at 1:45 PM between another pair of 1A-5 conference mates, the West Side Eagles and the Mt. Vernon-Enola Warhawks. The two also played earlier in the season at Greers Ferry, where the Eagles soared to the 63-52 win. Since winning the first two titles in 1998 and 1999, West Side has only added one more championship trophy to their case, defeating Concord in 2012 at Shirley. Meanwhile, the Warhawks are looking to break their decade-long drought of hoisting the trophy, going back to 2008 when they last won it.

The two-time defending tournament champion and defending Class 2A state runner-up Quitman Lady Bulldogs will take the floor against the Lady Pirates of Calico Rock at 3:00 PM. Quitman defeated Mt. Vernon-Enola in both 2016 and 2017 secure the repeat, adding on to their 2000 championship drive and 2001 runner-up finish.

Concord and Nemo Vista's boys will be next up at 4:15 PM, as the Pirates will look to defend their 2017 title and win their seventh title overall and fifth since the turn of the decade from the three-seed, beginning with the sixth-seeded Red Hawks, who have won two of the last four crowns.

In the final two games on the day, defending Class 1A girls state runner-up Mt. Vernon-Enola will play opposite the Midland Lady Mustangs at 5:30 PM, with the Quitman Bulldogs facing off against host Shirley at 6:45 PM. The Lady Warhawks have been a staple in the event since it's inception in 1998, going back-to-back in 2012 and 2013, adding on seven runner-up finishes. The Bulldogs have yet to win a GFLC championship, coming in second behind Concord last season on the Pirates' home floor. Shirley will also be looking for their first ever title in the tournament.

Friday's semifinals game times will be 4:00 (Girls, Winner of WS/NV vs. Winner of Concord/Shirley), 5:15 (Boys, Winner of Calico Rock/Midland vs. Winner of WS/MVE), 6:30 (Girls, Winner of Quitman/Calico Rock vs. winner of MVE/Midland), and 7:45 (Winner of Concord/NV vs. Winner of Quitman/Shirley.)

Saturday's championship games will be played at noon and 1:30 PM.

This is Shirley's third time to host, also getting the opportunity in 2005 and 2012.

Following is a list of past winners:

Boys Winners

1998: West Side-63 Heber Springs-62 (Wilburn)

1999: West Side-76 Pangburn-58 (West Side)

2000: Pangburn-88 Heber Springs-75 (Quitman)

2001: Pangburn-79 Heber Springs-66 (Heber Springs)

2002: Heber Springs-63 Pangburn-51 (Concord)

2003: Concord-66 Pangburn-49 (Pangburn)

2004: Concord-75 West Side-70 (Rose Bud)

2005: Heber Springs-74 Pangburn-55 (Shirley)

2006: Rose Bud-85 Mt. Vernon-Enola-83 OT (Mt. Vernon-Enola)

2007: Rose Bud-55 Mt. Vernon-Enola-41 (Quitman)

2008: Mt. Vernon-Enola-39 Rose Bud-35 (West Side)

2009: Rose Bud-66 Concord-64 (Concord)

2010: Concord-51 Mt. Vernon-Enola-42 (Rose Bud)

2011: Concord-70 West Side-59 (Pangburn)

2012: West Side-57 Concord-52 (Shirley)

2013: Concord-69 West Side-55 (Nemo Vista)

2014: Nemo Vista-61 Mt. Vernon-Enola-33 (Mt. Vernon-Enola)

2015: Shirley-73 West Side-54 (Quitman)

2016: Nemo Vista-57 Concord-46 (West Side)

2017: Concord-62 Quitman-52 (Concord)

Girls Winners

1998: Concord-45 Quitman-43 (Wilburn)

1999: West Side-65 Heber Springs-63 (West Side)

2000: Quitman-53 Mt. Vernon-Enola-43 (Quitman)

2001: Rose Bud-44 Quitman-43 (Heber Springs)

2002: Heber Springs-64 West Side-62 OT (Concord)

2003: Heber Springs-53 Rose Bud-38 (Pangburn)

2004: Heber Springs-57 Rose Bud-47 (Rose Bud)

2005: Rose Bud-59 Pangburn-49 (Shirley)

2006: West Side-69 Pangburn-53 (Mt. Vernon-Enola)

2007: Rose Bud-54 Mt. Vernon-Enola-35 (Quitman)

2008: Rose Bud-38 West Side-34 (West Side)

2009: Rose Bud-51 Nemo Vista-48 (Concord)

2010: Rose Bud-52 Mt. Vernon-Enola-42 (Rose Bud)

2011: Rose Bud-59 Mt. Vernon-Enola-49 (Pangburn)

2012: Mt. Vernon-Enola-68 Pangburn-48 (Shirley)

2013: Mt. Vernon-Enola-46 Rose Bud-34 (Nemo Vista)

2014: Nemo Vista-61 Rose Bud-43 (Mt. Vernon-Enola)

2015: Nemo Vista-59 Rose Bud-44 (Quitman)

2016: Quitman-62 Mt. Vernon-Enola-30 (West Side)

2017: Quitman-44 Mt. Vernon-Enola-40 (Concord)