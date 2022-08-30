The Heber Springs Sun Times
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Vol. 134, No. 36
Sara Greene/Editor
Slack/Text (501) 940-9935
Email sgreene@guardonline.com or saragreenekaffka@gmail.com
PAGE A1
220831-ST-STANDALONE (VETERANS)
TOP: 220831-ST-Firearms (8.2 inches with MUG)
220831-ST-chuckwagon-races (11.7 inches)
220831-ST-Debates (15.8 inches) *can hold or move
220831-ST-PondMayoColumn (11.8 inches) *can hold or move
220831-ST-DrunkDriving (13.5) *can hold or move
220831-ST-LyonSolar (12.2 inches with TWO PHOTOS)
BOTTOM: 220831-ST-Adoptable (4.5 inches with PHOTO)
A2 28
220831-ST-OBITS-Wilkerson (7.2 inches)
220831-ST-OBIT_Crockett (8.1 inches)
220831-ST-Angus (6.6 inches)
A3 129
220831-ST-Moskito (2 CARTOONS)
220831-ST-IrvinColumn (17.7 inches with MUG)
220831-ST-BoozmanColumn (19.9 inches with MUG)
220831-ST-HutchinsonColumn (20.8 inches with MUG)
220831-ST-LaneKeeterColumn (24.9 inches with MUG)
220831-ST-BettyCarlton (17.7 inches)
A4 66
220831-ST-FinancialFocus (22.9 inches with MUG)
220831-ST-Castleberry (18.2 inches)
220831-ST-ArtDuo (21.2 inches) *can hold or move
220831-ST-Nukes (13.1 inches) *can hold or move
220831-ST-Judgement (12.5 inches) *can hold or move
220831-ST-FakeInspectors (9.7 inches) *can hold or move
220831-ST-ElderAbuse (8.1 inches) *can hold or move
B1 119
220831-ST-Razorbacks (38.5 inches, with PHOTO)
220831-ST-GolfPassport (7 inches with LOGO) *can hold or move
220831-ST-CalicoRockMuseum (14.9 inches) *can hold or move
220831-ST-Tickets (13.9 inches) *can hold or move
220831-ST-CraterDiamons (10.6 inches)
220831-ST-Fisher-column (15.8 inches with MUG)
BOTTOM: 220831-ST-LyonCollege (24.9 inches, with PHOTO)
B2 65/129
220831-ST-MarketVendor (35.2 inches with TWO PHOTOS)
220831-ST-harding-williams (14.3 inches) *can hold or move
220831-ST-harding-board (13.2 inches) *can hold or move
B3 CLASS
B4 CHURCH DIRECTORY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.