Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.