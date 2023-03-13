The Heber Springs Sun Times

Vol. 135, No. 11

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Sara Greene/Editor

Slack/Text (501) 940-9935

Email sgreene@guardonline.com or saragreenekaffka@gmail.com

PAGE A1: 129-

230315-ST-CityCouncil (26.8 inches)

230315-ST-STANDALONE_X2

230315-BV-PondMayoColumn (15.4 inches with MUG)

230315-ST-Rabies (11.9 inches with PHOTO)

230315-ST-TapDancing (6.9 inches with PHOTO)|

230315-ST-AdoptablePet (4.8 inches with PHOTO)

PAGE A2: 51 inches

230315-ST-PostalExhibit (14.9 inches with PHOTO)

230315-ST-HighwayAngel (14.5 inches)

230315-ST-PurpleMartins (13.9 inches)

230315-ST-HealthProfessionalShortage (5.2 inches)

PAGE A3: 129

230315-ST-Moskito (TWO CARTOONS)

230315-BV-BoozmanColumn (19 inches with MUG)

230315-ST-irvin-column (18.4 inches with MUG)

230315-ST-BettyCarltonColumn (17.8 inches)

230315-ST-KimOwenColumn (22.3 inches with MUG)

230315-ST-LaneKeeterColumn (19.4 inches with MUG)

PAGE A4: 99

230315-ST-ChuckJonesColumn (21.5 inches with MUG)

230315-ST-SavingMoney (20.9 inches with PHOTO)

230315-ST-SeaPerchChallenge (22.8 inches with PHOTO)

230315-ST-DigitalTech (10.3 inches)

230315-ST-NewBoardMembers (13.9 inches)

2303115-ST-GovernorsSchool (10.1 inches)

PAGE B1: 129 *USE COMMUNITY HEADER*

230315-ST-RodeoStar (18.8 inches with PHOTO)

230315-ST-FeralHogs (47.8 inches with VERT PHOTO)

230315-ST-Fisher column (18.8 inches with MUG) 

230315-ST-ChickenProcessing (45.4 inches)

230315-ST-RootsRide (6.2 inches)

230315-ST-Walk (9.3 inches)

PAGE B2: 64.5 -FINAL

230315-ST-CancerGrant (15.2 inches)

230315-ST-CulturalInstitutions (19.2 inches)

230315-ST-AgDiscovery (13.8 inches)

230315-ST-SacredMusic (17.1 inches)

PAGE B3: CLASSIFIEDS

PAGE B4: CHURCH DIRECTORY

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.