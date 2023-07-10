Addiction Recovery Meeting Schedule
The Freedom Center’s Addiction Recovery Meeting Schedule: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, all at 7 p.m. for one hour at 922 South 10th St Heber Springs AR 72543 (Behind Cleburne County Courthouse and Jail).
