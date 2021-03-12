LITTLE ROCK -- Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a settlement with Retrieval-Masters Creditors Bureau/American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA) resolving a multi-state investigation into its 2019 data breach. Over a seven-month period, seven million individuals, including 75,866 Arkansans, had their personal information exposed due to this data breach incident. As many as 21 million Americans personal information was put at risk. The settlement comes as a part of a coalition of 41 Attorneys General.
Arkansans entrust companies to keep their sensitive information private and I will fight to guarantee they do so, said Attorney General Rutledge. Too many Arkansans were impacted by this data breach and this settlement is a step in the right direction to mend the wrongs that were done.
Retrieval-Masters Creditors Bureau is a debt collection agency doing business under the name, American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA) which specializes in small balance medical debt collection, primarily for laboratories and medical testing facilities. From August 1, 2018, to March 30, 2019, an unauthorized user gained access to AMCAs internal system. AMCA failed to detect the intrusion, despite warnings from banks that processed its payments. The unauthorized user was able to collect a wide variety of personal information, including Social Security numbers, payment card information, and, in some instances, names of medical tests and diagnostic codes.
In June 2019, AMCA reported the breach to state regulatory agencies and began providing notice to the affected individuals. AMCA offered those individuals two years of free credit monitoring. On June 17, 2019, as a result of the costs associated with providing notification and remediating the breach, AMCA filed for bankruptcy. In order to protect consumers to the fullest extent, the multistate coalition participated in all bankruptcy proceedings. ARMC ultimately settled with the multi-state coalition and dismissed its bankruptcy petition.
As part of the settlement, AMCA could be liable for a $21 million total payment to the states participating in the multi-state investigation. Because of AMCAs financial condition, that payment is suspended unless the company violates certain terms of the settlement agreement.
Under the terms of the settlement, AMCA and its principals have agreed to implement and maintain a series of data security practices designed to strengthen its information security program and safeguard the personal information of consumers. These include:
Creating and implementing an information security program with detailed requirements, including an incident response plan;
Employing a qualified Chief Information Security Officer;
Hiring a Third-Party Assessor to perform an information security assessment; and
Cooperating with States Attorneys General in future investigations related to data breaches.
The Attorneys General of Indiana, Texas, Connecticut, and New York led the investigation, assisted by the Attorneys General of Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, and Tennessee, and joined by the Attorneys General of Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.