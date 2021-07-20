James Brown and Caitlyn Baker of Heber Springs announce the birth of their daughter.
Ashlynn Kathleen Brown was born June 5, 2021 at 10:16 a.m. at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Her brother is Hunter Baker, 2, and sister is Faith Baker, 11 months. Grandparents are Lori Walthall of Southaven, Miss., and David and Esther Brown of Heber Springs. Great-grandparents are Jim and Patty Woodgate of Memphis, Tenn., Don and Bea Walthall of Sarah, Miss., Ken and Nancy Brown of Heber Springs and Sandy Stark of Kansas City, Kan.
