Kolter Eli Hipp
Shianne and Ben Hipp of Concord and Kaytlea have announced the birth of a son and brother at White River Medical Center on Nov. 12, 2021. The baby weighed 7 pounds and has been named Kolter Eli Hipp.
Grandparents are Doug and Shannon Bolser of Concord and Bill and Tonya Hipp of Drasco.
Hope Isabelle Heigle
Daniel and Victoria Heigle of Heber Springs announce the birth of their daughter.
Hope Isabelle Heigle was born Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:24 p.m. at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Her siblings are Heath Heigle, 16, Grace Heigle, 12, Savannah Demoree, 8 and Emma Kay Heigle, 2. Grandparents are Teresa and Larry Hitchcock of Drasco. Great-grandparents are James and Rita Heigle of Drasco.
