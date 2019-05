El Rey’s Mexican Restaurant celebrated Cinco de May (May 5) on Sunday with karaoke, dancing and drink specials.

Ryan Mullins, otherwise known as DJ Rowdy, has been the Host of Arkansas Times Best of Karaoke five years in a row at the Town Pump in Little Rock. Mullins had the audience, including several Heber Springs students singing karaoke, entertaining the crowd during dinner. This included a boys soccer team from Mountain View, who had just won a tournament in Heber Springs.