Celebrating 90 years
Paul Von Kanel will be celebrating his 90th birthday Thursday morning, June 29, at the Jitterbug Coffee House in Heber Springs. Von Kanel still lives in his home, cooks for himself and best of all, still rides his motorcycle almost every day.
