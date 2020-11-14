With its $50,000 funding approved at the most recent City Council meeting, Conway’s Shop Secure program is scheduled to begin Nov. 21. The program funding provides overtime pay for officers who will provide additional patrols in shopping areas during the holidays.
“The Shop Secure program is our effort to make sure shoppers and business owners feel safe – and having officers visible out in the shopping centers patrolling, and even on foot, is a great way to do that. People have had a lot to deal with this year and we want to give them a little added sense of security this holiday season. It also gives our officers the opportunity to meet people and continue to develop and strengthen relationships,” Conway Police Chief William Tapley stated.
The Mayor expressed confidence in the program.
“We know this program goes a long way to provide peace of mind to shoppers and business owners throughout the holiday season. I’m thankful for our officers and their willingness to go the extra mile to keep Conway safe,” Mayor Bart Castleberry stated.
The program will run through Dec. 26.
