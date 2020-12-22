Detective Brandon Long was named Deputy of the Year for 2020 and Jailer Corbin Sheets was named Jailer of the Year for 2020. These awards are voted on by their peers, and was well deserved by both recipients. They were presented at the department’s Christmas party.
“Their hard work and dedication has been a shining example of what our sheriff’s office strives for,” said Sheriff Chris Brown in a press release.
The sheriff’s office also presented four letters of commendation for actions taken during a recent welfare check. In September, dispatch received a call from a man who was threatening suicide by gun, and warned that he would shoot anyone who tried to stop him. Heber Springs Officers located the man’s vehicle, and with the assistance of Corporal Teel, Deputy Burger, Deputy C. Harrison, and Deputy Taylor, were able to take the man into custody without incident or injury to anyone. Their professionalism, bravery, and action in the face of danger earned them a letter of commendation from one of the Heber Springs Police Officers, which also prompted a letter of commendation from the sheriff’s office.
