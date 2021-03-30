The West Side Eagles played their first softball and baseball games Monday afternoon. They hosted fellow 1A-2 conference member the Calico Rock Pirates.
The Eagles and Lady Eagles won all three games. The Eagles won both five inning double header games 15-0 and 16-2, while the Lady Eagles won 5-0.
The Lady Eagles (1-0, 1-0) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead over the Lady Pirates (1-5, 0-2) in the bottom of the first. They held that lead until the bottom of the fourth when they added three more runs to it.
Jacey Corpier and McKenna Bittle led the way in batting as they had three hits in four plate appearances. Corpier added a run.
Bittle was lights out from the mound as well. She threw the complete game and only allowed one hit. She struck out 14 batters and walked two.
Haley Gentry added two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Eagles.
Kortnee Finch drove in two runners with her one hit. Alyssa Smith also drove in a run and went 2-2 from the plate.
The Eagles (2-0, 2-0) poured on the runs in both their games against the Pirates (1-4, 1-2).
In the first game of the double header the Eagles scored three runs in the first three innings. They exploded in the fourth when they put up six runs.
Freshman Jacob Carlton drove in the first run on the game with a double that brought Travis Gentry across the plate. Zach Birmingham hit a single that drove in Carlton. Carlton led the team in RBIs with five in the game. Asa Carr had brought three runners in with two hits. Jared Cothren also drove in a runner.
Dax Hipp, Nate Bittle, and Cothren combined to pitch five shutout innings. They struck out 11 batters and only allowed one hit.
In the second game the Eagles kept up their hot hitting.
The Pirates jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first. However the Eagles quickly regained the lead as they brought four runners across the plate in the bottom of the inning. After this it was all Eagles as they scored three more runs in the second and nine in the third.
The game was called after the Pirates were retired in the top of the fourth.
Gentry led the way in hitting as he had three hits to go with three RBIs and three runs. Carr had two hits and brought two runners across the plate and added two runs. Ashton Klepko also had two hits and two RBIs. Cothren had two hits, one being a double that earned him two RBIs. Birmingham had two RBIs on a hit. Tanner Fife drew a walk that brought a runner across the plate.
Fife, Carr, Brenton Knapp, and Carlton combined for four innings of work. They had eight strikeouts and only had one earned run.
The Eagles and Lady Eagles will head to Concord to take on the Pirates and Lady Pirates Monday.
(0) comments
