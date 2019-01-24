In 1964, Robert Stevenson’s Mary Poppins captured the imagination of moviegoers of all ages. Audiences were floored with the music, dancing, and overall performances displayed on the screen before them. Julie Andrews magical performance of a quirky energetic nanny that turns lives upside down of everyone around her set a high bar for actors/actresses and film for a lifetime. Fast forward 54 years later and director Rob Marshall’s 2018 Mary Poppins Returns, a direct sequel, has reunited the beloved fictional character with fans and introduced her to a younger generation.

Director Rob Marshall’s (Chicago, Into the Woods) vision of Mary Poppins Returns gave the audience the original tone of the film, but with a modern twist which allowed the story to be relatable to an up-to-date audience. The story is as follows:

“During the London Depression-era, Mary Poppins returns to help the Banks siblings and their children through a difficult loss by using her unique magical skills. Along the way, she helps the family rediscover the importance of joy and life.”

Mary Poppins Returns plot was well worth the time on the screen. It’s hard to find a story in today’s film industry that goes back to the roots what inspirational storytelling use to be in the early days of film and convert it over to today’s audience. Marshall pulled it off successfully with the aid of a fantastic script (story and screenplay by Rob Marshall, David Magee, and John DeLuca), elevated technology, and the cast. Other than wonderful storytelling, technology helped make all of the “magical” moments of the film look authentic and believable which helped the story flow seamlessly throughout the film, but it wasn’t as convincing as the film’s stars.

Marshall and the casting crews cast decisions couldn’t have been more on point. The cast consisted of film greats like Meryl Streep and Colin Firth, but the question remained. Who would step into the mantle Julia Andrews left opened 54 years prior? The role was given to Emily Blunt, who could not have been more perfect to fill the shoes. Blunt’s performance mirrored Andrews, but she also gave the character a fresh take which left fans wanting more.

All in all, it was wonderful to see such a classic come back to the big screen for both young and old moviegoers. I would recommend families taking the time to visit the wonderful Gem Theater, getting a large bowl of popcorn and watching Mary Poppins Returns. I give Rob Marshall’s 2018 Mary Poppins Returns a solid 4 out of 5 stars.