Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood — Director/writer Quentin Taratino's latest drama follows an actor whose popularity is declining and his stunt double. The two try to hang on to success and fame in Los Angeles at the end of the 1960s,and find their lives crossing paths with Sharon Tate and Charles Manson. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Luke Perry and Sydney Sweeney. (R)

Now Playing

Aladdin — A good-natured street urchin competes against a power-obsessed Grand Vizier for a magic lamp that has the ability to make one's deepest wishes become reality in director Guy Ritchie's new live-action remake. Stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomis Scott. (PG)

Annabelle Comes Home — Vera Farmiga ("Godzilla: King of the Monsters") and Patrick Wilson ("Aquaman") star in this horror film from creators Gary Dauberman and James Wan. A teenger and her friend, while babysitting the daughter of Lorraine and Ed Warren, are confronted by a doll with an evil spirit. (R)

Avengers: Endgame — Captain America, Iron Man and other heroes regroup for a second shot at taking down Thanos. (PG-13).

Dark Phoenix — The latest "X-Men" film finds the team struggling with one of its members. (PG-13)

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum — Following the killing of a member of the international assassin's guild, skilled assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) flees from hit men and women. Wick also learns that there is a $14 million price tag on his head. (R)

The Lion King — Director Jon Favreau ("Iron Man") presents his updated version of the classic tale about a young lion prince, who flees his kingdom following a tragic event. The young lion will go on to learn about responsibilities and what it means to be brave. Features the voices of Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, Alfre Woodard, JD McCrary, Amy Sedaris and Keegan-Michael Key. (PG)

Men in Black: International — Protectors of the earth for many years, the Men in Black are now faced with what could be the biggest threat of their careers. A mole is suspected of working within the Men in Black organization and must be located. Stars Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Emma Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson and Liam Neeson. (PG-13)

Pokemon Detective Pikachu — When a boy finds an intelligent, speaking Pikachu, the world of Pokemon becomes completely unpredictable. Stars Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton and Ken Watanabe. (PG)

Rocketman — Director Dexter Fletcher's musical fantasy focuses on rock/pop legend Elton John (Taron Egerton) and his rise to fame in the early and mid-1970s. (R)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 — Max, Chloe and the rest of the furry, four-legged gang return in this new animated sequel. The friendly animals find more fun and even more danger. Features the voices of Kevin Hart, Patton Oswalt and Tiffany Haddish. (PG)

Shazam! — Billy is a young boy who becomes a superhero simply by saying one name. (PG-13)

Spider-Man: Far From Home — Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is forced to go toe to toe with more than one villain while keeping a look out for M.J. (Zendaya). Also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L. Jackson, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei. (PG-13)

Stuber — An uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) is shocked to learn that he is being recruited by a confident, danger-seeking detective (Dave Bautista) to take part in an unforgettable night of danger. Co-stars Karen Gillan, Betty Gilpin, Natalie Morales, Mira Sorvino and Iko Uwais. (R)

Toy Story 4 — After a new toy named "Forky" gets separated from Woody and the friendly gang, a road trip with familiar faces and new friends begins to retrieve the lost toy in this new animated sequel from director Josh Cooley. Features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, Annie Potts, Jordan Peele and Timothy Dalton. (G)

Yesterday — Himesh Patel portrays a struggling musician who discovers that he is the only person who remembers The Beatles, and wonders if he should claim their music as his own. Co-stars Lily James, Kate McKinnon, Ed Sheeran, Sophia Di Martino and Camilla Rutherford.