April Everett will present a program about framing and giclee printing at Bayside Studio, 100 Greenwood Rd., Fairfield Bay, on Monday, January 21st, from 10 a.m. to noon. The program is free and open to the public, hosted by the NCA Artist League. Participants will learn how to select a frame, how to be better at matting and framing for do-it-yourselfers, and how to get the best quality prints from your art or photography.

April lives in Mt. View with her husband Tom Everett. She has four grown children: a 21-year-old daughter, a 19-year-old Marine son, and two step-sons.

It’s a true Mom and Pop business, rare in today’s world. Now a professional experienced framer and printer, she began her business 15 years ago when her husband, a picture framer, decided he didn’t want to frame anymore, and instead go back to building houses. Having been a waitress her whole life, she recognized an opportunity, and asked him to teach her how to frame. She took over his framing business and added the printing business later when in 2011 a friend retired and sold his digital reproduction business to her. She has recently updated the business with a new Epson Surecolor P8000 printer.

This is sure to be an entertaining informative program, as April assures us she is “a people person and love to run my mouth!” We might also get a story or two about critters, as her Facebook page shows lots of posts about animals in her house and yard, including “pet” squirrels and possums.