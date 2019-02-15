St. Michael Catholic Church plans Fat Saturday Cook-Off

St. Michael Catholic Church in Van Buren will host a Fat Saturday Cook-Off on Saturday from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 23 at the church, 1025 Pointer Trail, inside the gym. Each guest will vote for their favorite chili, tamale, dessert and beer.

Cost is $20 per person, with funds supporting St. Michael’s and its ministries. Tickets will be sold at the door. Must be 21 or older.

Call Deysi Sandoval at (479) 739-7489 for tamale information; Sonny Blackwell at (910) 617-4748 for chili information; Jackie Hamby at (479) 208-1019 for dessert information; Dustin Booth at (913) 827-6115 for beer information; or Kurt Neumeier at (479) 209-1224 for music information.

For information, call St. Michael Church office at (479) 471-1211.

Rena Road Baptist Church plans special services

Rena Road Baptist Church, 512 Rena Road in Van Buren, will host a free "Sermon in Song" service from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 17. The service will be a full hour of live Blue Grass Gospel Singing (no other preaching is necessary) featuring the local talent of group Common Thread. There will be a free potluck luncheon to follow. You may bring a dish you wish to share, if you like, but food is provided by the church's members.

On Feb. 24, Cinda Smith will present information about the work being done to reach those hurting in her work as a hospital chaplain in the Batesville area. Service starts at 11 a.m.

For information, email r2bc97@gmail.com or call (918) 519-6775.

