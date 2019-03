Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Trisha and Michael Moore of Booneville, a boy, March 11.

Natanisha Lucas and John Edwards of Fort Smith, a girl, March 11.

Elizabeth Edwards of Mansfield, a boy, March 12.

Cheyann and Jonathan Claybaugh of Mulberry, a boy, March 12.

Jamie and Jeffrey Tencleve of Charleston, a boy, March 12.

Brittany and Bryson May of Booneville, a boy, March 12.

Meghan and Jarrod Newman of Greenwood, a girl, March 13.

Diana Morales of Fort Smith, a girl, March 13.

Melissa Rautenberg and William Christian of Vian, a girl, March 13.

Kaylie and Austin Shrum of Sallisaw, a boy, March 14.

Kayla Langham and Ashley Coffelt of Fort Smith, a boy, March 14.

Chelsea and Joshua Real of Sallisaw, a boy, March 14.

Jessica and Derek Bull of Greenwood, a girl, March 14.

Rosemary Vanlandingham and Michael Olson of London, a boy, March 14.

Samantha Murphy of Van Buren, a girl, March 14.

Maria Maldonado of Fort Smith, a boy, March 15.

Wendy and Rufino Almansa of Cedarville, a boy, March 15.

Cassandra and Dan Ivy JR of Pocola, a boy, March 15.

Jennifer and Dustin Phillips of Poteau, a boy, March 15.

Jessica and Deavin Oldaker of Waldron, a boy, March 15.

Ciara Murphy and Lou Crump of Bald Knob, a girl, March 15.

Shauna and Scott Sharpe of Fort Smith, a boy, March 15.

Alicia Prasith and Corey Hamilton of Fort Smith, a girl, March 15.

Sarah and Noah Strum of Fort Smith, a boy, March 15.

Miranda and Jeffrey Robertson of Clarksville, a boy, March 17.

Isabel and Trevor Patterson of Fort Smith, a boy, March 18.

Stephanie McGowan of Van Buren, a boy, March 18.

Olivia and Dakota Godfrey of Charleston, a boy, March 18.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Robert Cueto, 54, and Christine Cueto, 49, both of Fort Smith.

Tyler Fontenot, 34, and Donna Horne, 40, both of Oklahoma City.

Chad Martin, 44, and Brittany Dixon, 37, both of Fort Smith.

James Cook, 19, and Audrey Spence, 19, both of Fort Smith.

Frederico Mora, 23, and Alicia Stewart, 28, both of Spiro.

David Murillo, 24, and Vanessa Vasquez, 22, both of Fort Smith.

Kyle Bernard, 26, and Holly Plamann, 26, both of Fort Smith.

Jonathan Cook, 25, of Fort Gibson, Okla., and Riley Beasley, 23, of Braggs, Okla.

Michael Pearson, 39, and Kimberly Lopez, 44, both of Wilburton, Okla.

Clyde Jenkins III, 44, and Heather Goodwin, 41, both of Springdale.

Joshua Clark, 36, and Ashleigh Hodde, 32, both of McLoud, Okla.

George Martinez III, 42, of Keller, Texas, and Kristy Koontz, 36, of Lawton, Okla.

William Felton, 28, and Cortnee Brammer, 31, both of Huntington.

Gregg Collins, 38, and Alyson Wilson, 26, both of Shady Point.

Jorge Arroyo, 22, and Yamilet Gonzalez, 18, both of Fort Smith.

Ethan Scott, 22, and Amber Elisabeth Crook, 20, both of Greenwood.

Enrique Mireles, 37, and Lucina Rivera, 40, both of Fort Smith.

Tyler Reed, 27, and Samantha Fay, 27, both of Hackett.

Chad Benjamin, 32, and Miranda Gibson, 28, both of Fort Smith.

Shawn Young, 22, and Mackenzie Cole, 23, both of Fort Smith.

Colby Evans, 24, and Johnnie Easton, 21, both of Quinton, Okla.

Roger Patton Jr., 46, of Grand Cane, La., and Angela Young, 45, of Henderson, Texas.

Justin Williams, 20, of Lavaca and Haley Gipson, 19, of Greenwood.

Ricky Amos Jr., 29, and Sheri Adkins, 29, both of Poteau.

Rusty Waters, 40, and Amanda Elliott, 39, both of Sallisaw.

Vincent Scamardo, 65, of Ozark and Rozana McKinney, 55, of Shady Point.

James Dugan II, 28, and Sierrah Bagley, 23, both of Hackett.

Michael Brown, 43, and Carmen Wethey, 34, both of Beggs, Okla.

Kevin Schmidgall, 46, and Crystal Haskell, 37, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Levi Deleski, 21, and Tabitha Campbell, 18, both of Fort Smith.

Matthew Fogo, 44, and Tammie Kopec, 48, both of Fort Smith.

Michael Hancox, 34, and Kristen Derrick, 38, both of Greenwood.

The Crawford County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Everett Mendenhall, 43, of Alma and Stephanie Brown, 25, of Westville, Okla.

Robert Loomis, 42, and Bettina Brown, 39, both of Alma.

Davis Carter, 21, and Jessica Crater, 21, both of Elgin, Okla.

Ted Cserna, 52, and Jennifer Hendricks, 52, both of Alma.

Clayton Bailey, 44, and Sara Thornton, 36, both of Mountainburg.

Walter Ramirez, 23, of Van Buren and Kortney Farber, 18, of Fort Smith.

Jeffrey Cluck, 28, of Rudy and Katie White, 25, of Bethel Heights.

Zachary Gibbs, 23, and Celeste Rudick, 25, both of Roland.

Corey Williams, 22, and Madalynne Batey-Organ, 19, both of Mountainburg.

Brent Hubin, 37, of Van Buren and Ethne Harrison, 36, of Cedarville.