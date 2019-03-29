UAFS to provide iPads for STEM students

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) has launched a college-wide digital learning initiative to support educational innovation for students, according to a news release.

Beginning this fall the Lion Launch Pad program will equip all entering freshmen in the College of STEM, including students in the School of Education, with an iPad to enhance their abilities to learn, share and excel academically, the release states.

“Lion Launch Pad will allow our students to participate in engaging, vibrant educational experiences inside and out of the classroom and laboratory,” Ron Darbeau, dean of the College of STEM, says in the release. “Our hope is that this program will allow all students to develop modern mobile skills that will enhance their learning and allow them to excel in an increasingly competitive workplace.”

Students will use their iPads to create live documents, take notes, record lectures, live share course materials with faculty and peers via AirDrop, access and annotate faculty presentations, and access their course materials and resources.

“The connectivity, collaboration and technological advantages our students will receive through this program are directly aligned with our mission to prepare students to succeed in this rapidly changing world,” Edward Serna, UAFS interim chancellor, says in the release. “The College of STEM has done impressive work pioneering this innovative program, and we hope their success will enable us to expand the iPad initiative across the institution in the coming years.”

Beyond the advantages for student collaboration, the Lion Launch Pad program will also allow UAFS instructors to innovate classroom functionality, the release continues. In “flipped” courses, students may watch lectures and complete assignments online, transforming the classroom into a platform for dialogue and collaborative problem solving. In biology and geosciences courses, the iPad will function as a camera and field notebook to document plant and animal life, rocks and geological formations and also serve students as an instructional aid and supplementary text.

Entering students will be assessed a technology fee to cover the cost of the iPad, which may be covered through financial aid or scholarships, the release states.

Womack's office accepting submission for art contest

The office of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-3rd District, will accept submissions for the 2019 Congressional Art Competition. Open to high school students around the country, the competition is an opportunity for Arkansas students from the 3rd District to showcase their artistic talents. One winning submission from each congressional district will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. Participants may submit original paintings, drawings, collages, photographs, computer-generated art or a combination.

Students in the Fort Smith area must submit their entries to Womack's Fort Smith District Office, 423 N. Sixth St., by 5 p.m. April 19.

Submitted artwork will be on display April 23-29 at the Thaden Fieldhouse in Bentonville. Competition judges will review all of the pieces and determine a winner, which will be announced by Womack at an awards ceremony April 26.

Submissions will also be considered for the People’s Choice Award, which will be decided by the public via online vote, and the Patriot Award, which honors a piece that celebrates and artfully represents American ideals.

Interested students may call Womack’s office at (479) 464-0446 with questions or visit womack.house.gov/constituentservices/artscompetition.htm.

Registration open for Cherokee Nation language conference

The Cherokee Nation Language Program will host a four-day conference to help Cherokee language teachers develop effective teaching strategies and preserve the Cherokee language.

The 2019 Indigenous Gathering of Native Language Instructional Techniques for Educators, or IGNITE, will be June 17-20 at Heritage Elementary School in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. During the third annual event, more than a dozen instructors of world languages will provide workshops and teaching labs to participants and introduce them to the best methods of teaching languages through one-on-one interactions.

The IGNITE conference is geared toward certified teachers, paraprofessionals, community educators, college students and community members who may want to teach the Cherokee language to their children or grandchildren. After completing the four-day conference, participants will receive a certificate of completion and a workbook containing templates, sample lessons and resources to use in their own indigenous language programs.

Earlybird registration for the four-day conference is available through May 3 for $350 per person. After May 3, full-conference registration is $450 per person or $175 daily.

For information on IGNITE and the learning models that will be used, or to register for the conference, visit www.elevateeducationconsulting.com/ignite-2019.

Names of Note

Zane Watson, a junior at Northside High School, has been recognized as a 2019 Carson Scholar.

Brooklyn Phillips of Booneville recently graduated from Troy University in Troy, Alabama, with an associate degree in general education.

Education News is published each Friday as a public service. All items must reach the Times Record, Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., by noon Tuesday prior to the Friday the item is to be published. Information may be edited for length and content. Photographs submitted cannot be returned but may be picked up at the main office the week after they are published. Photographs will be kept for six months. The name and phone number of a contact person must accompany each item submitted, or it will not be published. Email submissions to mtaylor@swtimes.com.