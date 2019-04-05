Although Sister Patsy and I are only 17½ months apart, my grandchildren and her great-grandchildren are close enough in age to make great playmates. My grands live near Chicago and have spent very little time with their Parks cousins. When daughter Lee Anna confirmed her family's trip to Arkansas for spring break, I sent this text to son Clayton in Houston, Patsy, two nieces and one grandniece, "Can we all meet at Parks Sunday, March 24, for church 10:30? Can take lunch to Mama's if weather nice. If not, can eat at church. Lee Anna's coming for spring break. The only day we can all be together. Wouldn't that be amazing?"

It was amazing. My goal was for all of us to be Sunday-dressed; load the half-cooked Stouffer's lasagna, two-pound bag of pre-washed salad, sourdough bread and three-layer triple chocolate birthday cake for Lee Anna (all from Sam's) and head to Parks at 9:30 sharp. We left a few minutes later; however, the minister and congregation were patiently awaiting our arrival to begin services, even allowing me time to place our lasagna in the oven to finish cooking.

Since its establishment in 1837, starting time at Parks United Methodist Church has always been when those coming from afar have properly greeted (hugged) hometown members and been hugged in return. March 24 was no different. Patsy was already at the piano, flanked on the children's pew by her great-grands Colt and Ashlynn. Niece Reshia and husband Jeff, cousins Janie and Bonnie and Ms. Aimee Galloway (my seventh grade teacher for three classes) were visiting with the Rev. Rice. You may notice that we six guests increased attendance by 40 percent; nevertheless, numbers have never been a factor in our worship. We know that where two or three gather in His name, God is with us.

Evan and Anya happily joined little-known cousins on their pew and Lee Anna agreed to lead the songs, since everyone else had long ago lost the ability to hit the high notes. Once we gather in this hallowed space where seven generations of ancestors have worshiped, we are family and perfect pitch is not required. We sing lustily and with good courage, trying not to bawl, just as our founder John Wesley directed early Methodists.

I wish you could have seen 5-year-old Anya's impromptu liturgical dance. As children have done for generations, Anya stood next to her mom, soon feeling the music and spontaneously raising both arms above her head, almost touching fingers, she formed an arm fifth position circle, just like Ms. Jenny taught in ballet. Sensing that her audience enjoyed and approved her dance, she progressed through the five arm positions before trying the pirouette.

As I glanced around the knotty pine paneled sanctuary, encouraging smiles reminded me of how many children's confidence for life has been nurtured in this small country church. Rather than being sent to the nursery or children's church, children here slept in laps or on pews; toddled across the aisle to outstretched arms during the sermon; lustily babbled hymns before acquiring speech; or yelled, "Daddy, you pinched me!" while a father, who did not know the Parks standard of childhood behavior, futilely attempted to enforce his own standard.

Parks Methodists seem to understand that the first years of life are the most impressionable and that the impact of these experiences is profound. Children feeling the warm acceptance of a loving fellowship of believers gain a firm foundation of support for life's inevitable storms. With this is mind, I rejoiced when during the final hymn, Anya knew the words and sang with good courage the final chorus, "Tell it to Jesus, Tell it to Jesus, He is a friend that's well known; You have no other such a friend or brother, Tell it to Jesus alone."

Every pastor assigned to Parks United Methodist Church soon learns to accept disruption and to continue preaching without losing concentration. Thus, the Rev. Rice did not miss a beat when Ashlynn banged the door going to the restroom or when Reshia left to check on her.

Upon returning, Reshia whispered across to Lee Anna, and then Lee Anna whispered across the aisle to me something I did not understand, eliciting her to resort to sign language. When she touched her nose, I presumed she needed a tissue and promptly dug inside my purse for one. Seeing her shake her head "NO," I sensed urgency and tiptoed over to determine the cause. It seems that Reshia had smelled smoke from the oven. Make haste! Was our lasagna burning? No, it was fine. Previously spilled food was merely smoking.

By the end of the service, the four cousins were bonding. The boys slapped each other's knees before Evan remembered his church manners and tightly crossed his arms until the last Amen. The girls squirmed and smiled adoringly at each other and arriving in the fellowship hall, embraced in a big bear hug, squealing, "Oh, I'm so glad to see you."

Since the weather was not nice, we ate at the church. At the last minute before eating, I ran out to ring the bell that has stood in the church yard all of my life. It rang for Great-Grandpa Thompson, Grandmother (Mama) Victoria, Mother Melba, myself, my daughter and son, my grandchildren and my sister's great-grandchildren — seven generations. As we circled around to join hands and pray, cherished prayer phrases from our dearly departed flickered through my mind, warming my heart and leaving a peace like sunsets and starlight and moonglow — phrases like, "Bless this food to the nourishment of our bodies. Sanctify this meal. May this food strengthen our bodies to do thy service. Bless the hands that prepared this food." Oh my, it was awesome.

Truly, simply amazing.

Louise Owens Finney is a retired secondary teacher and part-time minister in Fort Smith. She can be reached at LouiseOFinney@gmail.com.