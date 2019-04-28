“If Music Be the Food of Love, Sing On!” This sentiment (taken from Shakespeare’s TWELFTH NIGHT) is the embodiment of the choral message the audience will hear as Eden Song Regional Chorale gathers to present its spring concert. Music plays an important part in his plays and is often used to carry the plot. It's reasonable to surmise that he did believe it be 'the food of love'. On Sunday, May 5, everyone is invited to First Baptist Church in Heber Springs at 2pm to hear this celebration of music.

The group’s director, Analea Cook, has envisioned a program which is sure to please listeners. Several of the selections are American folk hymns, and all are outstanding arrangements by gifted composers and arrangers. Additionally, poetry of Robert Frost will be featured, in choral settings as well as in delivery by Jefferson Craddock. The artistry on piano and organ from Ryan Russell, will be enhanced by the talents of Cara Cook Phillippe, flute, and Linda Uecker Hoover, trumpet. Guest artist Wayne Randolph will delight all as he displays his love of dulcimer in an instrumental interlude during the program.

Analea Cook holds a Bachelor of Science and Education degree, in both choral and instrumental music, K-12, from the University of Tennessee, and has served in the classroom as well as in music ministry her entire life. Cook accepted her first church position at the tender age of 18! She also plays French horn in the Van Buren County Community Band, and is in her fourth year as director for Eden Song Regional Chorale.

The Chorale is made up of 35 singers from three counties – Cleburne, Van Buren, and White -- of varying ages, many who prove that singing is a joy to be relished throughout one’s life, even to ‘riper’ ages. Each one has the desire to participate in a group which strives for choral excellence, in performance of quality literature. They rehearse weekly to learn the music and blend their voices in concerts the first Sundays of May and December, and have done so for over a quarter of a century! Everyone is invited to come to this celebration, “SING ON…!” at 201 North 4th Street, Heber Springs, at 2pm. The concert is free, but donations to EdenSong Music Fund will gratefully be accepted. Please come and share the joy!