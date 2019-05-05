Nancy Brisher was one of four people in the state to receive the Arkansas Community Service Award presented by first lady Susan Hutchinson at the Governor’s Mansion on April 25.

After retiring from almost 30 years of teaching children and youth with special needs, Brisher began her service as a community volunteer. She was instrumental in planning the mentoring program, Building Bridges, designed to help youth who are aging out of foster care have a support system to aid in their success as young adults.

She also serves as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, advocating for the best interest of children who are going through the juvenile court system while in foster care.

Brisher served for many years as a trainer for The Call, training and recruiting foster parents in Crawford and Sebastian County. And as a member of the River Valley Adoption Coalition, Nancy helps organize the annual Spring Spectacular, connecting children to their forever families.

Serving on the selection committee for the Habitat for Humanity is just one more way Bisher has dedicated her life to helping children and families in our area and one more reason that Brisher was chosen for the Arkansas Community Service Award.